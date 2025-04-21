Turkish scam ring busted in massive scheme reaching Germany

Turkish scam ring busted in massive scheme reaching Germany

ISTANBUL
Turkish scam ring busted in massive scheme reaching Germany

Authorities have detained 10 suspects in a crime ring as part of a major cross-border investigation into a phone scam that deceived elderly German citizens through impersonation tactics.

The suspects, fluent in German, posed as law enforcement officials and convinced their victims they were under threat from organized crime groups.

This method, often used within Türkiye, proved alarmingly effective in Germany, leading to approximately 122 million Turkish Liras (around $3.2 million) in losses across 46 victims.

German authorities, after receiving multiple reports, traced the scam's operations back to Türkiye and contacted Istanbul police.

In simultaneous raids in Istanbul, İzmir and Sakarya, Turkish law enforcement arrested the suspects, among them was a man affiliated with the notorious gang Hells Angels, who is reportedly wanted by Interpol for a 2014 murder in Berlin.

Searches at the suspects' addresses yielded significant amounts of foreign currency.

Turkish drug lord surrenders after years on run

In a separate case, a Turkish national accused of leading an international cocaine trafficking network has turned himself in to Interpol.

Feridun Müldür had been wanted for eight years on charges of drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organization.

Having illegally entered Colombia from Ecuador two years ago, he primarily operated from there, despite being sought with red notice.

During his time in Bogota, Müldür became a key figure in smuggling cocaine from South America to Europe using "body packers" — couriers who swallow drug-filled capsules to evade detection, daily Sabah reported.

One such courier, a 22-year-old Nigerian woman, was caught at Istanbul Airport with 82 capsules containing one kilogram of cocaine in her stomach, highlighting the risky methods used by the network.

Müldür applied for asylum in South America upon surrender, but his request was rejected by prosecutors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

    Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

  2. Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

    Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

  3. 27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

    27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

  4. DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

    DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

  5. Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

    Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization
Recommended
Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties
Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan
27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe
DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder
Fidan inaugurates consulate in Algeria’s Oran

Fidan inaugurates consulate in Algeria’s Oran
German parliament vetoes Eurofighter sale to Türkiye: Report

German parliament vetoes Eurofighter sale to Türkiye: Report
Child deaths raise alarms over meningitis as experts urge vaccination

Child deaths raise alarms over meningitis as experts urge vaccination
WORLD Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

The Greek Defense Ministry are set to privatize more than 2,000 military-owned properties through sales or long-term leases, ss part of a sweeping defense modernization plan, media has reported.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye's external assets totaled $378.2 billion as of the end of February, up 3 percent year-on-year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on April 21
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿