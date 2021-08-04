Turkish-Russian officials discuss Syria, Libya

  • August 04 2021 08:57:00

ANKARA
Officials from Turkey and Russia discussed the latest developments in war-torn Syria and Libya, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Aug. 3. 

“Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sedat Önal met with the delegation led by Alexander Lavrentyev, President of Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“At the meeting, the latest developments regarding Syria, situation in the field, activities of the Constitutional Committee and the return of refugees were discussed. Views were also exchanged on current developments in Libya and the political process,” it added.

TURKEY Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May

Number of daily cases jump to nearly 25,000, highest since early May
