Turkish rhythmic gymnastics team win European title

  • November 29 2020 10:11:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s women's national rhythmic gymnastics team won the 2020 European title on Nov. 28, the team's first-ever medal in the competition.

"Historic! Turkey win their first-ever medal at a European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships after defeating Ukraine to the 3 hoops, 2 pairs of clubs gold!," Turkish Olympic Committee tweeted.

The committee congratulated Duygu Doğan, Azra Akıncı, Peri Berker, Nil Karabina and Eda Asar for winning gold in Kiev.

Host nation Ukraine was awarded silver.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated the team on social media and said the win made Turkey proud of the team’s success.

