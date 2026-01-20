Turkish researchers advance studies for CERN’s future collider

BURSA

Researchers from Bursa Uludağ University in Türkiye are advancing their work on supersymmetric particles in preparation for the Future Circular Collider (FCC), the proposed next-generation particle accelerator at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) that is set to succeed the Large Hadron Collider (LHC).

The FCC is designed to be the world’s largest and most powerful particle collider, operating at far higher energies than the LHC.

Led by physicists Cem Salih Ün and Zerrin Kırca, and supported by seven graduate students, the Bursa Uludağ University team uses advanced computer simulations to recreate the extreme collision conditions expected at the FCC. The simulations allow researchers to predict potential new particles, test theoretical models and provide guidance to the global scientific community before the collider is built.

The team’s work focuses on analyzing possible new particles that could emerge in the high-energy environment of the FCC.

The simulations explore how supersymmetric partner particles might appear or behave during collisions and assess how easily they could be observed, as well as what such observations could confirm or rule out in existing theories.

The team has already published findings on how precisely certain new particles could be measured at the FCC and is continuing to analyze additional candidates.

Each graduate student on the project focuses on a different particle or process, working to achieve the highest possible level of accuracy.

Kırca said the FCC will ultimately test whether the team’s predictions are correct, address open questions in particle physics and potentially shed light on mysteries surrounding supersymmetry and dark matter.