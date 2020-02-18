Turkish research team arrives in Antarctica

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's fourth polar expedition team arrived in Antarctica to conduct scientific research, the Turkish minister of industry and technology announced on Feb. 18.

The team, which departed from Istanbul on Feb. 9, will carry out studies for a month on Horseshoe Island, where a temporary Turkish Science Base was deployed, Mustafa Varank said in a press release issued by the ministry.

"Our 24-member team will conduct 15 projects in the earth, life, and marine sciences," the minister said.

The team reached Antarctica via transfer points at Sao Paulo, Brazil and Santiago, Chile, he said.

Turkey began its Antarctic research in April 2016.

