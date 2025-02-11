Turkish research expedition to conduct 19 projects in Antarctica

ANKARA

The ninth National Antarctic Science Expedition (TAE-IX) team has set off on its journey to conduct 19 scientific projects in Antarctica.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, who bid farewell to the expedition team at Istanbul Airport, emphasized the significance of the mission — conducted under the auspices of the Presidency of Türkiye, organized by the ministry and coordinated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye’s (TÜBİTAK) Polar Research Institute (KARE).

“This year we are carring out the expedition with a team of 20 researchers, including scientists from Australia, Colombia, South Korea and Malaysia,” he stated.

“The expedition, which commenced from Istanbul, will continue with the team’s arrival in Antarctica on Feb. 8. After completing their research at our camp on Horseshoe Island, we aim to successfully conclude the mission on March 12.”

Kacır highlighted that since 2017, Türkiye has organized 12 polar science expeditions — eight to Antarctica and four to the Arctic — to support research.

“Over the years, nearly 200 Turkish scientists have had the opportunity to conduct over 100 research projects under extreme polar conditions. These studies have resulted in 243 scientific outputs and contributed to 40 postgraduate theses,” he said.

Under the leadership of Expedition Coordinator Burcu Özsoy, the team will also engage in bilateral scientific collaborations and station visits as part of Türkiye’s broader science diplomacy efforts.

Kacır further noted the continuous nature of Türkiye’s polar research efforts, facilitated by the TÜBİTAK MAM.

“Our institute ensures unlimited seismic and meteorological observations in Antarctica, operating 24/7. These missions are not only scientific endeavors but also a crucial part of our expanding science diplomacy efforts,” he remarked.

Kacır detailed the country’s engagement with over 20 nations in polar research and said, “We have welcomed 22 researchers from 13 different countries in our expeditions, while 27 Turkish scientists have pariticipated in research missions led by nine other nations. These collaborations have facilitated Türkiye’s full membership in the European Polar Board, the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research and the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs,” he said.

In addition, the country has officially become a signatory of the Environmental Protection Protocol of the Antarctic Treaty.

“This strengthens our commitment to sustainable research and environmental responsibility in one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems,” Kacır added.

“In the coming years, we also plan to use a dedicated research vessel to further enhance the scope and impact of our polar expeditions,” he revealed.

Notably, three high school students will join the researchers on their dynamic and ambitious mission.

One of the young participants, Elif Sena Şahin, an 11th-grade student, shared her excitement.

“This is an incredible opportunity. We are pround to represent young scientists in such an important expedition.”