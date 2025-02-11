Turkish research expedition to conduct 19 projects in Antarctica

Turkish research expedition to conduct 19 projects in Antarctica

ANKARA
Turkish research expedition to conduct 19 projects in Antarctica

The ninth National Antarctic Science Expedition (TAE-IX) team has set off on its journey to conduct 19 scientific projects in Antarctica.

 

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, who bid farewell to the expedition team at Istanbul Airport, emphasized the significance of the mission — conducted under the auspices of the Presidency of Türkiye, organized by the ministry and coordinated by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye’s (TÜBİTAK) Polar Research Institute (KARE).

 

“This year we are carring out the expedition with a team of 20 researchers, including scientists from Australia, Colombia, South Korea and Malaysia,” he stated.

 

“The expedition, which commenced from Istanbul, will continue with the team’s arrival in Antarctica on Feb. 8. After completing their research at our camp on Horseshoe Island, we aim to successfully conclude the mission on March 12.”

 

Kacır highlighted that since 2017, Türkiye has organized 12 polar science expeditions — eight to Antarctica and four to the Arctic — to support research.

 

“Over the years, nearly 200 Turkish scientists have had the opportunity to conduct over 100 research projects under extreme polar conditions. These studies have resulted in 243 scientific outputs and contributed to 40 postgraduate theses,” he said.

 

Under the leadership of Expedition Coordinator Burcu Özsoy, the team will also engage in bilateral scientific collaborations and station visits as part of Türkiye’s broader science diplomacy efforts.

 

Kacır further noted the continuous nature of Türkiye’s polar research efforts, facilitated by the TÜBİTAK MAM.

 

“Our institute ensures unlimited seismic and meteorological observations in Antarctica, operating 24/7. These missions are not only scientific endeavors but also a crucial part of our expanding science diplomacy efforts,” he remarked.

 

Kacır detailed the country’s engagement with over 20 nations in polar research and said, “We have welcomed 22 researchers from 13 different countries in our expeditions, while 27 Turkish scientists have pariticipated in research missions led by nine other nations. These collaborations have facilitated Türkiye’s full membership in the European Polar Board, the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research and the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs,” he said.

 

In addition, the country has officially become a signatory of the Environmental Protection Protocol of the Antarctic Treaty.

 

“This strengthens our commitment to sustainable research and environmental responsibility in one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems,” Kacır added.

 

“In the coming years, we also plan to use a dedicated research vessel to further enhance the scope and impact of our polar expeditions,” he revealed.

 

Notably, three high school students will join the researchers on their dynamic and ambitious mission.

 

One of the young participants, Elif Sena Şahin, an 11th-grade student, shared her excitement.

 

“This is an incredible opportunity. We are pround to represent young scientists in such an important expedition.”

TÜBITAK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

    Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

  2. Trump believes moving Palestinians to ‘safer areas’ would be ‘more majestic’: White House

    Trump believes moving Palestinians to ‘safer areas’ would be ‘more majestic’: White House

  3. Trump, Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

    Trump, Putin set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

  4. Trump speaks to Putin, says Ukraine talks to start 'immediately'

    Trump speaks to Putin, says Ukraine talks to start 'immediately'

  5. Israel reneges on Lebanon withdrawal deadline for 2nd time

    Israel reneges on Lebanon withdrawal deadline for 2nd time
Recommended
Journalist’s house arrest revoked

Journalist’s house arrest revoked
İmamoğlu to stand trial in April over prosecutor remarks

İmamoğlu to stand trial in April over prosecutor remarks
Türkiye’s intel agency highlights Syria’s rebuilding in annual report

Türkiye’s intel agency highlights Syria’s rebuilding in annual report
Türkiye to attend Syria conference in Paris

Türkiye to attend Syria conference in Paris
MİT thwarts plots against non-Muslims, report says

MİT thwarts plots against non-Muslims, report says
Health Ministry slams Der Spiegel over ‘newborn gang’ story

Health Ministry slams Der Spiegel over ‘newborn gang’ story
US to extradite Turkish author, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash

US to extradite Turkish author, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash
WORLD Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

Prisoner swap crisis moves towards resolution: Israeli media

The crisis arising from a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas seems to be heading toward a resolution, Israeli media reported late Wednesday.

ECONOMY Turkish Technic ink deal with Air India Express

Turkish Technic ink deal with Air India Express

Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has inked a deal with Air India Express for maintenance services of its Boeing fleet, Turkish Airlines said in a statement on Feb. 11.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿