Turkish prosecutor refiles indictment seeking ban on HDP

  • June 08 2021 08:45:00

Turkish prosecutor refiles indictment seeking ban on HDP

ANKARA
Turkish prosecutor refiles indictment seeking ban on HDP

Turkey's top prosecutor on June 7 refiled an indictment seeking dissolution of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

The indictment calls HDP an undemocratic party that colludes with the terrorist group PKK and seeks to destroy the unity of the state.

The indictment was previously returned by the Constitutional Court due to missing details.

Bekir Şahin, the chief public prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals, refiled the 850-page indictment in the Constitutional Court, and it was sent to the Supreme Court, also called the Court of Cassation.

The indictment asks for a political ban on nearly 500 party members and freezing the party's bank account.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

closure,

ECONOMY Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Inequality rising in Turkey and across the world

    Inequality rising in Turkey and across the world

  2. Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

    Shepherd studying at Robert Lycee preparing to enter Dutch university

  3. Turkish Airlines signals comeback to pre-pandemic levels

    Turkish Airlines signals comeback to pre-pandemic levels

  4. Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

    Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

  5. Biden, Erdoğan to discuss their differences next week: White House

    Biden, Erdoğan to discuss their differences next week: White House
Recommended
Parliament to adopt animal protection law: AKP spokesperson

Parliament to adopt animal protection law: AKP spokesperson
Antalya to welcome world leaders, diplomats at diplomacy forum

Antalya to welcome world leaders, diplomats at diplomacy forum
Biden, Erdoğan to discuss their differences next week: White House

Biden, Erdoğan to discuss their differences next week: White House
Ankara aims to strengthen relations with Paris: FM Çavuşoğlu

Ankara aims to strengthen relations with Paris: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey rescues more than 130 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea

Turkey rescues more than 130 asylum seekers in Aegean Sea
Greece says migrants in Turkey could seek asylum there

Greece says migrants in Turkey could seek asylum there
Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage

Turkey launches campaign to clean Marmara Sea of mucilage
WORLD Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

Social media, news websites hit by major internet outage

Multiple outages hit social media, government and news websites across the globe on June 8 morning, with some reports pointing to a glitch at U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly.

ECONOMY Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey’s April industrial production predicted to rise

Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production index for April is expected to rise by 63.5% year-on-year, according to a survey on June 7. 
SPORTS Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes on June 7 sealed Turkey’s ING Basketball Super Lig title with a 3-0 series sweep over Fenerbahçe Beko in the playoff finals.