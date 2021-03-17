Turkish prosecutor files indictment for dissolution of HDP

ANKARA

Turkey's state prosecutor filed a case with the constitutional court demanding the closure of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) party, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 17.

The request came from Bekir Şahin, a prosecutor for the Supreme Court, who filed the indictment saying HDP members, through their statements and actions, aimed to break the unity of the state with the Turkish people.

The government accuses the HDP of links to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.