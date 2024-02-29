Turkish prodigies dominate international music, dance competitions

Two young Turkish artists, İlyun Bürkev and Nilay Tahiroğlu, have garnered international acclaim as they triumph in prestigious competitions around the world.

Bürkev, a 15-year-old pianist, recently claimed first place in her age category and won the Overall Runner Up Award, sweeping all the categories at the Philadelphia International Music Festival Virtual Concerto competition in the U.S.

The young pianist was accepted as the top student in the pre-college exams at Salzburg Mozarteum University, which is considered one of the best music and drama schools worldwide, and continues her studies with Professor Pavel Gililov, a sought-after juror in international competitions.

Bürkev, who also continues her studies with pianist and state artist Gülsin Onay, successfully represented Turkey in the international arena with a tour of Germany during the 100th anniversary of the Republic. She is also due to give solo concerts at the Philadelphia Music Festival in July.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Tahiroğlu showcased her exceptional talent by securing second place among 110 dancers at the International Youth Ballet Competition held in Moscow’s Gubernskiy Theater and Russia Academic Youth Theater, with Tan Sağtürk, General Director of the State Opera and Ballet, as the vice president of the Jury.

Tahiroğlu, who graduated from Hacettepe University Ankara Conservatory, brought home the first prize from the Stage 2021 International Dance Competition held in Skopje-North Macedonia in 2021.

Tahiroğlu has been dancing with the State Opera and Ballet for two years and played the lead role in the Don Quixote ballet.

