Turkish president welcomes Qatari emir in Ankara

  • November 26 2020 15:20:00

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 26 welcomed Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Al Thani arrived in Ankara to attend the sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

He was welcomed by a ceremony at the presidential complex, and the two leaders met one-to-one following the event.

Later, Erdoğan and Al Thani will hold an inter-delegation meeting with a signatory ceremony expected to be held in various fields.

Among the attendees of the welcoming ceremony were Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu,
Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın, Ankara governor Vasip Şahin, and Ankara mayor Mansur Yavaş.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others.

The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.

President Erdoğan warns against ‘digital fascism’

Meanwhile, Erdoğan warned against “digital fascism” and said unless a proper infrastructure and fair understanding is provided, the digital world could lead to “modern-day slavery.”

“Digitalization, which sees the individual merely as a name or number, leads to fascism. We must fight against digital fascism altogether,” Erdoğan said on Nov.26, speaking at the fourth International Women and Justice Summit via teleconference.

The biggest weakness of digitalization is that data control becomes monopolized, he emphasized. This “distorted” situation, in which a small number of companies control the digital data of the whole world, is a harbinger of great problems to be experienced in the future, Erdoğan warned.

“It is not difficult to predict the problems that such a power concentration will cause at a time when even wars in the world have become digital-based,” the president said.

The end of this radical change in the traditional way of life of man in a short period would lead to “modern-day slavery” unless it is supported by a correct infrastructure and managed with a fair understanding, he added.

Erdoğan said his government has shown much greater sensitivity in solving the problems faced by women such as violence and discrimination.

“We will continue on our way without forgetting that a strong family lies at the heart of a strong woman and that the strength of a woman stems from the respect for her and the opportunity to exercise her rights,” he stated.

