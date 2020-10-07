Turkish president to visit Kuwait, Qatar

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit Kuwait and Qatar on Oct. 7, an official statement said.

The statement by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said on Oct. 6 that Erdoğan will meet with Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new emir of Kuwait.

Bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional issues will be exchanged during the talks.

Also, Erdoğan will convey his condolences over the demise of former emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died last Tuesday at age of 91 while receiving treatment in the US.

Later in the same day, Erdoğan is scheduled to travel to Qatar to meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The duo is expected to discuss the opportunities to further develop the existing cooperation between the two countries and also exchange views on regional and international issues.