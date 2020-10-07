Turkish president to visit Kuwait, Qatar

  • October 07 2020 09:09:00

Turkish president to visit Kuwait, Qatar

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish president to visit Kuwait, Qatar

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit Kuwait and Qatar on Oct. 7, an official statement said.

The statement by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said on Oct. 6 that Erdoğan will meet with Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the new emir of Kuwait.

Bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional issues will be exchanged during the talks.

Also, Erdoğan will convey his condolences over the demise of former emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who died last Tuesday at age of 91 while receiving treatment in the US.

Later in the same day, Erdoğan is scheduled to travel to Qatar to meet Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The duo is expected to discuss the opportunities to further develop the existing cooperation between the two countries and also exchange views on regional and international issues.

Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan
Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

    Man has had Turkish ID given to women his whole life 

  2. Ghost town Varosha’s beach to reopen to public on Oct 8

    Ghost town Varosha’s beach to reopen to public on Oct 8

  3. Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan

    Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan

  4. Exhibition witnesses Ottoman’s modernization process

    Exhibition witnesses Ottoman’s modernization process

  5. New gas pipeline could heat up Azeri-Russian rivalry

    New gas pipeline could heat up Azeri-Russian rivalry
Recommended
Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul

Turkey, UK defense chiefs meet in Istanbul
Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU

Turkey’s top diplomat calls for urgent dialogue with EU
Turkey criticizes EU’s 2020 enlargement report

Turkey criticizes EU’s 2020 enlargement report
Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan

Macron’s remarks on Islam clear provocation: Erdoğan
Turkish FM visits Baku to express solidarity

Turkish FM visits Baku to express solidarity
Ankara blasts Canadas suspension of military technology sales

Ankara blasts Canada's suspension of military technology sales
WORLD Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

Kyrgyz opposition faction claims state power in rift with allies

The People's Coordination Council set up by several Kyrgyz opposition parties said on Oct. 7 it was assuming all state powers and dissolving parliament in a rift with its former allies who sought power transfer through the legislature.
ECONOMY WTO sees softer-than-expected global trade drop

WTO sees softer-than-expected global trade drop

Global trade, devastated by the coronavirus crisis, will shrink by less than expected this year but the rebound will also be much weaker than previously forecast, the WTO said on Oct. 6.    
SPORTS Arsenals Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot

Arsenal's Özil eager to pay salary of fired club mascot

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil offered on Oct. 6 to pay the salary of the English football club's longtime mascot, who was fired this week to cut costs amid an absence of fans due to COVID-19. 