Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone

  • May 05 2021 08:49:11

Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 4 held a phone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

They discussed relations between the two countries, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The two leaders also spoke on the steps to further the cooperation, it said.

During the call, Erdogan also congratulated Salman on the upcoming Laylat al-Qadr - also known as the Night of Power, when the first verses of the Holy Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad - and Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the statement added.

Laylat al-Qadr is marked on the 27th night of Ramadan. This year it will be observed on Sunday night in Turkey.

president erdogan, Saudi Arabia, Diplomacy,

WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

    Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

  2. Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

    Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

  3. Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

    Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

  4. Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

  5. Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

    Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space
Recommended
Turkeys US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders

Turkey's US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders
Turkish delegation due in Egypt for political consultations

Turkish delegation due in Egypt for political consultations

Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

Slovenia to back Turkey for EU membership

Iraqs Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy

Iraq's Foreign Ministry summons Turkish envoy
Turkey to continue supporting Libya: Defense minister

Turkey to continue supporting Libya: Defense minister
Turkey’s new ambassador to the UAE takes office

Turkey’s new ambassador to the UAE takes office
WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

Madrid's conservative regional leader won a landslide re-election on May 4, propelled to victory by her refusal to close down bars and shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.   
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 6.7 billion Turkish liras ($807 million) from domestic markets this week.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes on May 4 qualified for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in the game five of the playoffs.