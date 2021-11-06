Turkish president receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The Turkish president on Nov. 5 received the Libyan prime minister.

The closed-door meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was held at Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul.

​​​​​​​Turkey and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Turkey's aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back a putschist revolt.