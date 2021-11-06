Turkish president receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

  • November 06 2021 10:03:27

Turkish president receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Turkish president receives Libyan premier in Istanbul

The Turkish president on Nov. 5 received the Libyan prime minister.

The closed-door meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh was held at Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul.

​​​​​​​Turkey and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019, along with Turkey's aid to help the legitimate Libyan government push back a putschist revolt.

Erdogan, Diplomacy,

WORLD US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill
MOST POPULAR

  1. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  2. US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

    US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

  3. Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

    Turkish economy resilient to shocks: Fitch

  4. New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

    New coalition gov't formed in Northern Cyprus

  5. Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker

    Helicopter rescue fraud in Everest preys on Turkish trekker
Recommended
Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main objective is stability in region: Turkish defense chief

Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main objective is stability in region: Turkish defense chief

US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan

US senator moves against Turkish defense exports, Azerbaijan
Turkeys first choice is to be in F-35 program: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey's first choice is to be in F-35 program: Presidential spokesperson
Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base

Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base
Turkey, US to form working group over PKK, FETÖ, S-400s: FM

Turkey, US to form working group over PKK, FETÖ, S-400s: FM
Turkish experts, NGOs launch Love Flower Alliance at COP26

Turkish experts, NGOs launch 'Love Flower Alliance' at COP26
WORLD US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

Democrats rescued President Joe Biden’s faltering domestic agenda on Nov. 5, passing a giant infrastructure package that is one of the pillars of his $3 trillion economic vision after rebel moderates had earlier blocked a vote on his social welfare expansion.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

Turkish Treasury posts $540 mln cash deficit in October

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of 5.24 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) last month, according to official figures revealed on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to ‘give answer to Olympiacos president’

Fenerbahçe to ‘give answer to Olympiacos president’

The first three half goals have helped Fenerbahçe secure an easy 3-0 win against Antwerp in the fourth match of the UEFA Europa League as the Yellow Canaries’ captain targeted the president of the Greek team Olympiacos. The Istanbul giant will meet next on Nov. 25.