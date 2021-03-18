Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister

  • March 18 2021 09:24:00

Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish president receives Kazakh foreign minister

The Turkish president on March 17 received the Kazakh foreign minister in the capital Ankara.

The meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kazakhstan’s Mukhtar Tleuberdi was held behind closed doors at the presidential complex.

Earlier in the day, Tleuberdi, who is also a deputy prime minister, met with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Oktay celebrated the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and said the two countries should further enhance bilateral trade relations.

Highlighting the high investment potential, Oktay said the countries can cooperate in the areas of defense, medicine, information technologies and energy.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) is an umbrella institution, Oktay said, reminding that its informal meeting is planned to be held on March 31.

The council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with an overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

The council consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as an observer state.

For his part, Tleuberdi expressed pleasure over Erdogan’s expected attendance at the upcoming meeting of the council.

Noting that Kazakhstan has rich underground resources and Turkey has the technological infrastructure, he said boosting cooperation in these areas would benefit both countries.

He said the Joint Economic Commission is a good opportunity in this regard.

Prior to his meeting with Erdoğan and Oktay, Tleuberdi also met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Kazakhistan,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  2. US ‘following events’ in Turkey after HDP MP’s seat revoked

    US ‘following events’ in Turkey after HDP MP’s seat revoked

  3. Surge in COVID-19 cases pushes Istanbul to high-risk category

    Surge in COVID-19 cases pushes Istanbul to high-risk category

  4. Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

    Turkey to receive 4.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine this month

  5. Turkish prosecutor files indictment for dissolution of HDP

    Turkish prosecutor files indictment for dissolution of HDP
Recommended
US ‘following events’ in Turkey after HDP MP’s seat revoked

US ‘following events’ in Turkey after HDP MP’s seat revoked
Greek FM due in Ankara on April 14: Çavuşoğlu

Greek FM due in Ankara on April 14: Çavuşoğlu
Turkey, Greece hold 62nd round of talks in Athens

Turkey, Greece hold 62nd round of talks in Athens
Turkeys new envoy aims to advance relations with US

Turkey's new envoy aims to advance relations with US
Egyptian people do not conflict with Turkey, Erdoğan says

Egyptian people do not conflict with Turkey, Erdoğan says
EU should act sincerely for progress in ties: Turkish FM

EU should act 'sincerely' for progress in ties: Turkish FM
WORLD Dutch PM claims win in COVID-dominated vote

Dutch PM claims win in COVID-dominated vote

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte claimed an "overwhelming" victory in elections on March 17, vowing to use his fourth term in office to rebuild the country after the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Turkeys assets abroad total $246.3 bln in January

Turkey's assets abroad total $246.3 bln in January

Turkey's external assets reached $246.3 billion as of this January, a decline of 2.3% from the end of last year, the Turkish Central Bank data showed on March 18. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş qualified for the Ziraat Turkish Cup final after defeating Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on March 16. 