Turkish president, Italian premier speak over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over the phone, according to Turkey’s Communications Directorate on Sept. 15.

During the phone conversation, Erdoğan and Conte discussed relations between Turkey and Italy as well as regional issues.

Erdoğan and the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov also discussed steps to enhance bilateral relations over the phone, according to

Turkey’s Communications Directorate on Sept. 15.