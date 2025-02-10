Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

KUALA LUMPUR/ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is in Malaysia on Monday for an official visit as the first stop of his three-nation tour of Asia.

Erdoğan was welcomed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Wan Azizah Ismail, Türkiye's Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur Emir Salim Yuksel, Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, embassy staff, and other officials.

Accompanying the Turkish president were first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and National Defense Minister Yasar Guler.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumakli, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, Chairperson of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yildirim, and Presidential Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic are also accompanying Erdoğan.

The Turkish president met with Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak in the Malaysian capital, his office said on X.

At a ceremony was held at the Putrajaya International Convention Center to award Erdoğan an honorary doctorate, he expressed his pleasure at being in Malaysia again after five years, saying: "May our solidarity and affection remain strong."

Erdoğan emphasized that friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and Malaysia despite their geographical distance, noting that the bilateral partnership was elevated to a comprehensive strategic level in 2022.

Highlighting the significance of education and academic cooperation, Erdoğan stated: "Today, we proudly see more Türkiye and Malaysia graduates contributing to our nations."

He expressed gratitude for the honorary doctorate, considering it "a reflection of Malaysia’s appreciation for Türkiye and its people," and extended his heartfelt thanks to Malaya University and Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak.

During his visit, Erdoğan will also address public officials and university students as part of the "Türkiye-Malaysia Strategic Cooperation in the New Century" meeting.

He is expected to hold high-level talks with Prime Minister Anwar to boost bilateral ties across all sectors, as well as discuss situation in Palestinian besieged enclave of Gaza. He will also visit Indonesia and Pakistan as part of his regional tour.

LATEST NEWS
