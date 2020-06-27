Turkish president, Greek premier discuss tourism over phone

  • June 27 2020 09:50:23

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed a variety of issues over the phone on June 26. 

Erdoğan and Mitsotakis discussed cooperation on fields such as tourism, security, economy, and bilateral relations, according to a statement by Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Also, the leaders exchanged views about cooperation against the novel coronavirus pandemic and both agreed to keep communication channels open for further talks.

