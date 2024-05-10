Russia launches offensive into Kharkiv region: Ukraine

Russia launches offensive into Kharkiv region: Ukraine

KIEV
Russia launches offensive into Kharkiv region: Ukraine

Russia has launched a cross-border ground offensive into Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region and fighting there is ongoing, the Ukrainian defense ministry and a high-ranking military source said Friday.

Ukraine pushed back Russian forces from most of Kharkiv region in late 2022, but Moscow is now back on the offensive there as Kyiv's troops struggle with ammunition shortages.

"At approximately 5 a.m. (02:00 GMT), the enemy attempted to break through our defense line under the cover of armoured vehicles," the Ukrainian defense ministry said.

It said that it had repelled Russia's incursion but that "fighting of varying intensity" was ongoing and that Russia had launched aerial strikes into an area near the border.

A high-ranking Ukrainian military source said Russia had advanced into Ukraine by "one kilometre", and was trying to "create a buffer zone" to prevent attacks into Russian territory.

Vitaliy Ganchev, a Russian-installed official in Kharkiv region, said on Telegram that there was "fighting on several parts of the line of contact, including in the border areas."

"In this regard, I ask residents living in these areas to be careful and not to leave shelters without an urgent need," he said.

Russia's defense ministry said it had captured at least two villages in the region this week, pressing its advantage as Ukraine is outgunned and outmanned on the battlefield.

Russia to create 'buffer zone'

Russian forces were trying to establish a "buffer zone" in the Kharkiv region to prevent Ukrainian forces from shelling Russian territory.

A local official also said there was "massive shelling" of the town of Vovchansk, which has a population of 3,000 people, and evacuations were underway there and in nearby areas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

    Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

  2. Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

    Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

  3. More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

    More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

  4. Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

    Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

  5. Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive

    Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive
Recommended
More than 100,000 people have fled Gazas Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah
Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive

Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive
Indias top court releases jailed Modi opponent on bail

India's top court releases jailed Modi opponent on bail
Icelands Mammoth raises potential for carbon capture

Iceland's 'Mammoth' raises potential for carbon capture
Israel hits Gaza after truce talks end

Israel hits Gaza after truce talks end
Seoul turns to foreign doctors as medical strike drags on

Seoul turns to foreign doctors as medical strike drags on
WORLD More than 100,000 people have fled Gazas Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, the United Nations said on May 10, with Israeli tanks encircling the eastern half of the southern Gaza city, under threat of a full-scale ground invasion.
ECONOMY Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

A series of measures designed to boost public savings will be announced on May 13, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, without providing other details.
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿