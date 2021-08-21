Turkish president, Greek premier discuss Afghanistan, migration

  • August 21 2021 09:49:00

ANKARA
The president of Turkey and premier of Greece on Aug. 20 discussed recent developments in Afghanistan and the issue of migration in a phone call.

Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis voiced their hopes for a smooth transition in Afghanistan as the war-torn country is once again going through a critical period.

Unless a transition period is ensured, migration pressures which had already reached high levels, will present a serious challenge for all, Erdoğan told Mitsotakis, said the statement.

The Turkish president also underlined that the new government to be founded in Afghanistan should be inclusive and reflect the diversity of the Afghan people.

Taliban insurgents seized control of Afghanistan after taking Kabul on Aug. 15, with the president and other top officials leaving the country.

The unexpected power grab has triggered a rush to flee Afghanistan, including civilians who assisted foreign soldiers or groups and now fear Taliban retribution.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan met Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Aug. 20. 

The two, along with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, held a closed-door meeting at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

They discussed current regional and international issues, as well as Turkey’s bilateral relations with strategic partner Japan, Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

According to a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Motegi earlier held a comprehensive meeting with Çavuşoğlu in which he underlined that Tokyo “attaches great importance to the relations with Turkey, a major power in
the region and strategic partner of Japan.”

“Japan would like to further strengthen cooperative bilateral relations towards development of the bilateral relations in various fields, including the early conclusion of the negotiations of Japan-Turkey Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), the progress of the negotiations of Agreement on Social Security, and the establishment of Turkish and Japanese Science and Technology University,” he said.

Both ministers also agreed to establish dialogue on maritime issues between Turkey and Japan, the statement added.

Motegi said Tokyo desires to increase mutual high-level visits as Turkey and Japan head towards the centenary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.

The two also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Middle East Peace Process, as well as on the situation in East Asia, including China and North Korea.

A signing ceremony was also held for a loan of 45 billion yen ($410 million) “for the purpose of improving the social infrastructure of Turkish local governments affected by the influx of Syrian refugees,” the statement said.

Motegi is on a regional tour until Aug. 24 that includes stops in Turkey, Egypt, Palestine, Israel, Iran, Jordan, and Qatar.

