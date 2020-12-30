Turkish president condoles with quake-hit Croatia

  • December 30 2020 08:56:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish president on Dec. 29 extended his condolences to his Croatian counterpart over a magnitude 6.3 earthquake.

According to a statement from the Turkish Directorate of Communications, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Zoran Milanovic.

Erdoğan stated that Turkey is ready to provide search and rescue teams and all the help that may be needed.

Earlier, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Croatian capital Zagreb, officials said.

The earthquake hit the town of Petrinja in the central Sisak region at 1319GMT, some 51 kilometers (31.7 miles) southeast of the capital, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 mi.), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre
(EMSC).

The earthquake killed at least seven people in the country’s interior, tearing down rooftops and piling bricks in the streets.

 

