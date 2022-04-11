Turkish president, Austrian chancellor discuss Ukraine over phone

  • April 11 2022 09:04:00

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer discussed over phone bilateral ties and regional developments including the Russia-Ukraine war, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said on April 10. 

The call addressed steps to enhance the Turkey-Austria relations, as well as regional issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Erdoğan voiced his pleasure over the recent increase in the high-level contacts between Turkey and Austria.

President Erdoğan stated that the sensitivity to be displayed regarding the welfare and peace of Austria's Turkish community, which forms the strongest humanitarian bond between the two countries, would further consolidate the current positive atmosphere.

President Erdoğan stressed that Turkey was continuing to exert every effort in its power for the restoration of peace between Russia and Ukraine.

