Turkish politics hail resistance to foiled coup

ANKARA

Turkish political leaders and officials have marked the ninth anniversary of the failed 2016 coup attempt by FETÖ with unified messages honoring the national resistance.

"On the anniversary of July 15, the day of honor for our beloved nation, the epic of national heroism written in golden letters in history, I commemorate our martyrs with mercy and respect," Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said in a message posted on X.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan highlighted Türkiye’s continued efforts on the international stage to pursue those responsible for orchestrating the attempted coup.

"Any attempt to harm Türkiye is doomed to failure in the future, just as it has in the past," he said.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli praised the ongoing efforts to dismantle the coup network.

"It is an absolute consequence that anyone who contemplates or attempts to threaten the existence of the Turkish nation and the Turkish republic will pay the heaviest historical and legal price," Bahçeli said.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) also issued a commemorative statement. "We reject any coup, military or civilian, that targets the will of the nation," the message read.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran highlighted the spirit of the public response to the coup attempt.

"The millions who took to the streets — men, women, young and old — showed the entire world what a nation forged with faith can risk," he wrote. "We can never repay our debt of loyalty and gratitude to our martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives with great heroism."