Turkish police raid to arrest organized crime suspects

ISTANBUL

Police in Turkey carried out an operation against members of an organized crime group.

In an Istanbul-based operation launched in five provinces across Turkey, the police raided 121 addresses with arrest warrants for 63 suspects, including Sedat Peker, a notorious convicted criminal, who was determined to be the ringleader of the criminal group.

Peker is said to be abroad. In the early hours of April 9, police officers searched Peker's property in Istanbul's Beykoz district.

The suspects were actively taking part in criminal activities – including robbery, mugging, bribery, and other crimes – and were involved in establishing an organized crime group.

Drones and special operations teams supported the police operation.

Many suspects have been detained, according to a statement by the Istanbul police. The detainees have been referred to the police headquarters after health controls.