Turkish firefighting plane crashes in Croatia, pilot dead: Minister

ANKARA

The wreckage of a firefighting plane belonging to Türkiye’s General Directorate of Forestry that went missing in Croatia has been found, and the pilot has died, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı said.

"The wreckage of our General Directorate of Forestry firefighting plane, which lost radio contact in Croatia, has been found near the city of Senj, Croatia. I pray for Allah’s mercy on our pilot, who was martyred in this tragic accident, and extend my condolences and patience to his family and loved ones,” Yumaklı said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Earlier, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry said that radio contact was lost with a firefighting aircraft belonging to Türkiye’s General Directorate of Forestry in Croatia.

"Two AT802 firefighting planes belonging to the General Directorate of Forestry departed from Canakkale on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 10:24 a.m. local time for scheduled maintenance in Zagreb, Croatia. Due to weather conditions, both planes spent the night at Rejika Airport in Croatia.

"On Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, at 17:38 Turkish time, the planes took off for Zagreb Airport but began returning to Rejika Airport due to adverse weather conditions. During the return route, one plane landed safely at Rejika Airport, but radio contact was lost with the other at 18:25," the ministry said on X.