Turkish people miss walking outside most during pandemic: Survey

ISTANBUL

Turkish people miss walking outside, spending time with family members and friends and outings most in times of the coronavirus outbreak, a study carried out by the polling company Ipsos has shown.

The survey was conducted between April 9 and April 13.

Some 23 percent of the surveyed said they long for taking a walk out on the streets, while another 21 percent indicated that moments with their relatives and friends are what they miss most in these days.

Nearly 18 percent said they miss just going out without any specific purpose and 8 percent want to have the feeling of being free and living without fear back.

According to the study, 5 percent miss going to work or office while 2 percent said they want to travel and go on a holiday again. Only 2 percent said they regret not being able to kiss or hug their loved ones.

Around 77 percent of the surveyed said they have “negative” feelings during the outbreak, such as anxiety, fatigue, sorrow, confusion, misgivings, loneliness, disappointment, shock, and anger.

Some 95 percent noted they are concerned about the coronavirus, up from 79 percent who expressed worries about the outbreak in the study carried out between March 13 and March 16.

According to the study, 61 percent of people believe the outbreak will not die away completely, while every three out of four think their lives will undergo radical changes in the aftermath of the outbreak.

The latest official data have shown that the total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country has exceeded 86,000, with the death toll passing 2,000.

Meanwhile, Ipsos also inquired about what people bought ahead of the 48-hour curfew imposed in a total of 31 provinces for the first time on April 10.

Some 12 percent of the surveyed said that they went out for shopping after 10:00 p.m. immediately after the officials announced the weekend lockdown.

According to the study, 50 percent of those who went out bought essential food stuff, such as pasta, flour, salt, legumes, and sugar. Some 49 percent purchased bread to be prepared for the curfew.

Around 38 percent said they bought food for breakfast, including olives, and cheese while another 32 percent said they purchased milk and 25 percent went to supermarkets to buy water.

Some 58 percent of the surveyed suggested that they bought cologne, which is an effective disinfectant material, for the first time in a year.

Ice cream consumption soared 98 percent between April 8 and April 14 from April 1 and April 7, while canned fish purchases increased by 38 percent over the same period while the increase for skincare products was 30 percent.