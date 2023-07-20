Turkish passport ranks 50th in global index

ISTANBUL

The Turkish passport advanced three positions in the most recent Henley Passport Index quarterly update, taking up position 50 among the "world's most powerful passports."

The Henley Passport Index, which is updated globally every three months, announced the new ranking of the world’s most powerful passports.

Türkiye rose three places in the list, which is ranked according to the number of countries where passport holders can go without a visa.

Evaluating the Henley Passport Index data, Henley & Partners Türkiye Director Burak Demirel stated that Türkiye previously ranked 53rd in the index published on Jan. 1, 2023.

“The number of countries that can be entered without a visa with a Turkish passport has currently reached 114. While the Japanese passport, which has been in the first place for the last five years, regressed to the third place, the Singapore passport became the most powerful passport in the world with visa-free entry to 192 countries,” Demirel remarked.

According to the index, Germany, Italy and Spain ranked second with visa-free entry to 190 countries.

Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden also ranked third with visa-free entry to 189 countries, along with Japan.

Based on private and official data from the Air Transport Association (IATA), the index evaluates the power of a passport by the number of countries to which it can travel without a visa, or the ease of obtaining a visa.