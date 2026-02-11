Turkish parliamentary delegation seeks to deepen ties with US Congress

Turkish parliamentary delegation seeks to deepen ties with US Congress

WASHINGTON
Turkish parliamentary delegation seeks to deepen ties with US Congress

Fuat Oktay, head of the Turkish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, held talks with members of the U.S. Congress this week as a parliamentary delegation seeks to strengthen ties between the two legislatures.

Speaking to Turkish media in Washington, Oktay said communication channels between Ankara and Washington at the government and head-of-state levels were “extremely positive,” but added that progress on the congressional track has moved more slowly, which he attributed to the U.S. focus on domestic politics.

Oktay said the delegation will continue meetings through Friday, with plans to engage the chairs of the foreign relations committees in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as other lawmakers.

During the meetings, said Oktay, Türkiye’s potential contributions to European security "due to relations in the transatlantic dimension" as well as continuing U.S. sanctions on Türkiye are expected to be discussed.

The immediate lifting of these sanctions would have a very positive impact on both regional peace and Turkish-U.S. relations, he said.

Oktay also said Türkiye’s foreign policy is “based on principles,” stressing respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and cited issues including the Russia-Ukraine war, relations with Syria and the Palestinian group Hamas, and developments between the U.S. and Iran.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Türkiye, Greece should keep dialogue channels open as neighbors, allies: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Greece should keep dialogue channels open as neighbors, allies: Erdoğan
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting

Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Türkiye’s intense diplomatic engagement aims for peace, Erdoğan says

Türkiye’s intense diplomatic engagement aims for peace, Erdoğan says
Türkiye says Syria must be sole legitimate actor against ISIL

Türkiye says Syria must be sole legitimate actor against ISIL
Turkish Cypriot leader to urge Cyprus talk overhaul in meeting with UN chief

Turkish Cypriot leader to urge Cyprus talk overhaul in meeting with UN chief
Erdoğan, Mitsotakis to chair high-level council meeting in Ankara

Erdoğan, Mitsotakis to chair high-level council meeting in Ankara
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿