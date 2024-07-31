Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

ANKARA
Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

 Türkiye announced on Wednesday plans to invite Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address its parliament.

"If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we will invite Mr. Abbas to the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, where he will present the Palestinian cause before the members of parliament," Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an airstrike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.

In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas in October.

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice in an advisory opinion said Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful and should end.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his expectation for an apology from Abbas after he declined an invitation to visit Türkiye and address the Turkish parliament.

"Some political parties in my country say that 'the government should invite the Palestinian president to Türkiye and have him speak in parliament.' Who is telling you that we did not do that?" Erdoğan said during an event on July 27.

 

Palestine, turkey news,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

    Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

  2. Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

    Ukrainian defense minister due in Türkiye

  3. Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

    Erdoğan vows action against 'expansionist ambitions'

  4. Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

    Annulment of Atalay’s MP status null and void: Top court

  5. Manufacturing PMI declines for fifth consecutive month

    Manufacturing PMI declines for fifth consecutive month
Recommended
Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh

Turkish authorities condemn assassination of Haniyeh
The ‘Zionist barbarism’ will not achieve its goals: Erdoğan

The ‘Zionist barbarism’ will not achieve its goals: Erdoğan
Türkiye condemns Haniyehs assassination, urges global action to stop Israel

Türkiye condemns Haniyeh's assassination, urges global action to stop Israel
AKP says Abbas planning visit to Türkiye

AKP says Abbas planning visit to Türkiye
Fidan to attend Iran’s new president’s inauguration ceremony

Fidan to attend Iran’s new president’s inauguration ceremony
Türkiye says genocidal Netanyahu will face same end as Hitler

Türkiye says 'genocidal' Netanyahu will face same end as Hitler
WORLD Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

Türkiye coordinates historic prisoner exchange between US, Russia

The National Intelligence Agency (MİT) said on Aug. 1 it coordinated an extensive prisoner swap between the United States, Russia and other countries.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿