Turkish Parliament suspends work after increase in COVID-19 cases on premises

  • June 26 2020 12:49:00

ANKARA
Legislative work in the Turkish Parliament has been suspended until June 30 after an increase in coronavirus cases on its premises.

On June 24, seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in parliament including one technician at its hospital, an official at the press office and some staff working in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) working for group chair Naci Bostancı.

The General Secretariat of parliament decided on a series of measures including the establishment of a pandemic team and the closure of its restaurants this week after a total of 19 personnel diagnosed with the virus since the outbreak. The General Assembly’s hall, floors and rooms will be disinfected as part of the measures.

The suspension of the legislative work came at a meeting by parliament’s deputy spokesperson Süreyya Sadi Bilgiç with the group deputy chairs of the parties on June 25.

Turkey,

