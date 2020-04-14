Turkish parliament passes penal reform law

  • April 14 2020 09:16:00

Turkish parliament passes penal reform law

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish parliament passes penal reform law

Turkey's parliament ratified a penal reform bill early on April 14 aimed at reducing the sentences of thousands of prisoners, paving the way for their release in a bid to ease overcrowding and protect them from the coronavirus.

The bill was supported by 279 lawmakers in the 600-seat chamber while 51 voted against it.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) co-prepared the reform with the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Sex crimes that offend the public's conscience, as well as drug crimes, first-degree murder, crimes of violence against women and terrorist crimes, were excluded from the reform.

The reform will enable home confinement for some inmates over 65, women who have children aged six and under and sick prisoners who cannot take care of themselves.

But it will toughen sentences on those who organize criminal groups for the purpose of monetary profit.

The reform will also bring measures for inmates with communicable diseases.

The measures will roughly double the number of beneficiaries of alternative penal arrangements from about 45,000 to 90,000 in-home confinement due to such illnesses.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül on April 13 confirmed 17 cases of the novel coronavirus in five open prisons, while three inmates have died from the virus.

Three inmates in open prisons died from coronavirus: Justice minister
Three inmates in open prisons died from coronavirus: Justice minister

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to continue with weekend curfews: Erdoğan

    Turkey to continue with weekend curfews: Erdoğan

  2. Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

    Model living with lion, snake in Istanbul flat detained

  3. Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

    Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

  4. Free mask distribution starts

    Free mask distribution starts

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,296, with 61,049 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,296, with 61,049 total cases
Recommended
Turkish politician dies due to coronavirus

Turkish politician dies due to coronavirus
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles Istanbul

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles Istanbul

New regulations on ship waste services imposed

New regulations on ship waste services imposed
Ankara dismisses Greek minister’s EU deal allegations

Ankara dismisses Greek minister’s EU deal allegations
Turkey, Azerbaijan show solidarity in fighting COVID-19

Turkey, Azerbaijan show solidarity in fighting COVID-19
Turkey to continue with weekend curfews: Erdoğan

Turkey to continue with weekend curfews: Erdoğan
WORLD North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

North Korea fires multiple suspected cruise missiles: Seoul

North Korea on April 14 fired several suspected cruise missiles towards the sea, the South's military said.    
ECONOMY Turkish banking authority reiterates call for flexibility

Turkish banking authority reiterates call for flexibility

Turkish state-owned lenders have created an extra credit volume of 27.5 billion Turkish Liras (about $4 billion) in the last 10 days, the head of the country’s banking watchdog has said, criticizing the private banks for the contraction of their credit pool some 5 billion liras ($737.2 million) in the same period.
SPORTS Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

The official broadcaster has informed the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) that it will withhold payments, which will result in at least 30 percent losses in clubs’ incomes, an organization that brings together the football clubs in the country’s top flight has said.