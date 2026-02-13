Turkish parliament enacts traffic law reform with higher fines

Turkish parliament enacts traffic law reform with higher fines

ANKARA
Turkish parliament enacts traffic law reform with higher fines

Turkish authorities have passed a sweeping overhaul of traffic laws, sharply increasing fines and introducing tougher penalties aimed at reducing road fatalities and dangerous driving.

Approved by the Turkish parliament, the bill amends the country’s road traffic law and will come into force once it is published in the Official Gazette.

Authorities say the goal is to cut annual traffic deaths — currently around 6,000 — by at least half.

Under the new law, drivers who engage in dangerous behaviors such as drifting, weaving through traffic, racing or forming convoys that endanger public safety will face both license suspension and vehicle impoundment.

Repeated violations are treated particularly harshly: Drivers who run a red light six times within one year will permanently lose their driving licenses.

Under the new regulation, drivers who violate speed limits within city limits will have their licenses confiscated for at least one month.

Drivers who cause accidents by running red lights will also face license suspensions and must undergo a psychological fitness assessment before their license can be reinstated.

Leaving the scene of a fatal or injury-related accident without official permission will now be punishable by one to three years in prison.

Financial penalties have also been dramatically increased.

Tampering with license plates to make them unreadable will result in a fine of roughly 140,000 Turkish Liras ($3,200), along with a 30-day vehicle ban.

Drivers who fail to yield to or stop for ambulances, rescue vehicles, fire trucks, and forestry service vehicles will face a 46,000 liras ($1,052) fine and a 30-day license suspension.

New provisions within the proposal target aggressive driving behaviors.

Under these rules, persistently tailing another car for harassment or exiting a vehicle for a confrontation will result in a 180,000 liras ($4,100) fine.

Motorcyclists are also a particular focus of the reforms.

Motorists caught racing against one another will be fined 46,000 liras and their licenses will be confiscated for a period of two years.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

    Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

  2. Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

    Zelensky says all Ukrainian power plants damaged, calls Putin 'slave to war'

  3. European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

    European debate over nuclear weapons gains pace

  4. Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

    Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

  5. 'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

    'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair
Recommended
Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in consistent foreign policy

Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'
Crowds flock to Istanbuls Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation

Crowds flock to Istanbul's Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation
Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme

Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme
Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria misguided

Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria 'misguided'
US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows
Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for social integration

Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'
WORLD Russia poisoned Putin critic Navalny in prison with rare toxin: European states

Russia 'poisoned' Putin critic Navalny in prison with 'rare toxin': European states

 The British government said Saturday it has confirmed that Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s death in prison in 2024 came after he was poisoned with dart frog toxin.
ECONOMY Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿