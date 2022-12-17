Turkish parliament breaks session record with over 9 hours

Rıza Özel - ANKARA

During the ongoing budget talks at the parliament, deputy spokesperson Süreyya Sadi Bilgiç has set a new record by leading the session for nine hours and 44 minutes without a break.

The session moderated by the ruling Justice and Development Party’s Isparta Deputy Bilgiç, continued from 11 a.m. until the time the parliament closed. This nine-hour-44-minute performance of the parliament will be registered as a world record in the coming days.

After the session, AKP deputies and Treasury and Finance Minister Nurettin Nebati posed for a souvenir photo to celebrate this record.

Bilgiç broke the record of Levent Gök, who managed a session in the parliament for eight hours and 13 minutes continuously on Dec. 15, 2019.