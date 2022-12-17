Turkish parliament breaks session record with over 9 hours

Turkish parliament breaks session record with over 9 hours

Rıza Özel - ANKARA
Turkish parliament breaks session record with over 9 hours

During the ongoing budget talks at the parliament, deputy spokesperson Süreyya Sadi Bilgiç has set a new record by leading the session for nine hours and 44 minutes without a break.

The session moderated by the ruling Justice and Development Party’s Isparta Deputy Bilgiç, continued from 11 a.m. until the time the parliament closed. This nine-hour-44-minute performance of the parliament will be registered as a world record in the coming days.

After the session, AKP deputies and Treasury and Finance Minister Nurettin Nebati posed for a souvenir photo to celebrate this record.

Bilgiç broke the record of Levent Gök, who managed a session in the parliament for eight hours and 13 minutes continuously on Dec. 15, 2019.

Turkish,

WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Prosecutor appeals to correct court decision against Istanbul Mayor

Prosecutor appeals to correct court decision against Istanbul Mayor
Opposition alliance lends support for Istanbul Mayor after court decision

Opposition alliance lends support for Istanbul Mayor after court decision
Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP

Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP
CHP protests against Justice Ministery over child abuse case

CHP protests against Justice Ministery over child abuse case
Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament

Ruling party submits charter changes on headscarf to parliament
Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener

Opposition parties unite for 3 tasks, no alliance yet: Akşener
WORLD Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

Hundreds of fish die as huge Berlin aquarium bursts

A giant aquarium burst in Berlin on Dec. 16, sending a "tsunami" of water and 1,500 tropical fish gushing into a hotel lobby and spewing debris onto a nearby street.It remains unclear what caused the 14-metre (46-foot) high, cylindrical AquaDom aquarium to explode at around 5:50 am (0450 GMT), police said.
ECONOMY Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
SPORTS Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

With a total of 4,938 points earned from sports successes in previous years, Turkish Eczacıbaşı Dynavit has topped this year’s list of “Best Women’s Volleyball Team in the World.”