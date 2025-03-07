Turkish news outlets hit by Google algorithm change amid legal action

ISTANBUL

Google's algorithmic changes targeting news websites have been taking a toll on Turkish media outlets and significantly diminished their traffic, with the first media organization announcing its intention to pursue legal action on March 6.

The tech giant’s update last year primarily aimed at filtering out search results that artificially boosted website traffic for commercial gains rather than journalistic merit. These changes particularly targeted platforms leveraging SEO tactics — such as embedding high-ranking keywords — to climb search rankings and monetize clicks, a practice rampant among news portals in Türkiye.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu this week stated that his ministry would back news organizations seeking legal recourse.

Local media reports claimed that Turkish news platforms have witnessed an approximate 70 percent decline in traffic due to Google's algorithmic shift.

"This issue needs to be systematically addressed. When we inquire, Google insists they have not taken any specific action in this regard. However, the reality suggests otherwise. The necessary penalties have been imposed, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely," Uraloğlu remarked.

The first media entity in Türkiye to initiate legal proceedings is Halk TV, which has decried Google’s algorithm update as a veiled attempt at suppressing journalistic content under the guise of combatting SEO-driven material.

"In August last year, Google launched an extensive and meticulously structured censorship program, euphemistically branding it as an 'algorithm update.' For nearly six months, with only fleeting instances of recovery, independent media outlets have faced systemic obstruction in reaching their readership," the network asserted.

Halk TV further claimed that not only had its own website suffered but that many Turkish news organizations had endured a staggering 90 percent drop in traffic and, consequently, advertising revenue.

When asked about the possibility of Türkiye following in the footsteps of Germany and South Africa — both of which have taken legal action — Uraloğlu stated that the government is currently observing the developments. However, he hinted that a potential antitrust investigation could be on the horizon to safeguard mainstream media interests.