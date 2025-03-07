Turkish news outlets hit by Google algorithm change amid legal action

Turkish news outlets hit by Google algorithm change amid legal action

ISTANBUL
Turkish news outlets hit by Google algorithm change amid legal action

Google's algorithmic changes targeting news websites have been taking a toll on Turkish media outlets and significantly diminished their traffic, with the first media organization announcing its intention to pursue legal action on March 6.

The tech giant’s update last year primarily aimed at filtering out search results that artificially boosted website traffic for commercial gains rather than journalistic merit. These changes particularly targeted platforms leveraging SEO tactics — such as embedding high-ranking keywords — to climb search rankings and monetize clicks, a practice rampant among news portals in Türkiye.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu this week stated that his ministry would back news organizations seeking legal recourse.

Local media reports claimed that Turkish news platforms have witnessed an approximate 70 percent decline in traffic due to Google's algorithmic shift.

"This issue needs to be systematically addressed. When we inquire, Google insists they have not taken any specific action in this regard. However, the reality suggests otherwise. The necessary penalties have been imposed, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely," Uraloğlu remarked.

The first media entity in Türkiye to initiate legal proceedings is Halk TV, which has decried Google’s algorithm update as a veiled attempt at suppressing journalistic content under the guise of combatting SEO-driven material.

"In August last year, Google launched an extensive and meticulously structured censorship program, euphemistically branding it as an 'algorithm update.' For nearly six months, with only fleeting instances of recovery, independent media outlets have faced systemic obstruction in reaching their readership," the network asserted.

Halk TV further claimed that not only had its own website suffered but that many Turkish news organizations had endured a staggering 90 percent drop in traffic and, consequently, advertising revenue.

When asked about the possibility of Türkiye following in the footsteps of Germany and South Africa — both of which have taken legal action — Uraloğlu stated that the government is currently observing the developments. However, he hinted that a potential antitrust investigation could be on the horizon to safeguard mainstream media interests.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles
Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Türkiye welcomes Syrias commitment to chemical weapons convention, says UN envoy

Türkiye welcomes Syria's commitment to chemical weapons convention, says UN envoy
Türkiye marks International Womens Day with renewed call to end femicide

Türkiye marks International Women's Day with renewed call to end femicide
Palestinian displacement absolutely unacceptable: Fidan

Palestinian displacement 'absolutely unacceptable': Fidan
Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿