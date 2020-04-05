Turkish neo-Nazi terrorism victim remembered in Germany

  • April 05 2020 11:47:52

DORTMUND - Anadolu Agency
Mehmet Kubaşık was remembered here on April 4, 14 years after he was killed by a neo-Nazi terror group.

A small group left flowers at a memorial in Mallinckrodt, where he used to run a small bookstore.

Chief Consul of Essen, Şener Cebeci, said a small group participated in the event although there are measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“By organizing a symbolic ceremony on the anniversary of the incident, we wanted to demonstrate our respect to his memory,” Cebeci said

Kubaşık's wife, Elif, said she felt better that locations in Dortmund were named after her late husband.

The National Socialist Underground (NSU) terror group killed 10 people, including eight Turks, between 2000 and 2007.

Beate Zschaepe received a life sentence in 2018, and four other defendants were given prison time-varying from two-and-a-half years to 10 years.

WORLD Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 64,000

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 1.2 million, death toll passes 64,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1.2 million on April 5 as the pandemic swept across the globe.
ECONOMY Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

Low oil prices drag Middle East economies to collapse

The low oil price environment in the global market is dragging the Middle Eastern oil-producing countries to collapse, whose economies are strongly dependent on crude oil production and exports.

SPORTS Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest

Turkish football leagues may start in June earliest 

Turkish football leagues can start at the beginning of June at the earliest, the Turkish Football Federation has said in a statement on April 3. 