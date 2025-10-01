Top security board urges global action on Gaza

Top security board urges global action on Gaza

ANKARA
Top security board urges global action on Gaza

The Turkish National Security Council (MGK) on Tuesday urged the global community to take urgent action on Gaza and turn the will expressed within the U.N. into concrete steps against Israel's ongoing attacks.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to every positive step towards establishing a just and lasting peace in Gaza, the council said in a statement after its meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Holding them to account is the shared responsibility of humanity," said the council, pointing to Israel's policies and the way they have caused a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The council also stressed support for a two-state solution on the Cyprus issue, based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the island’s Turkish Cypriots.

The statement also vowed that any form of terrorism and expansionism through terrorism would not be tolerated in Türkiye’s region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house
LATEST NEWS

  1. German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

    German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

  2. General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

    General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

  3. Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

    Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

  4. China launches visa to attract foreign technology talent

    China launches visa to attract foreign technology talent

  5. Saudi Arabia budget deficit forecast more than doubles

    Saudi Arabia budget deficit forecast more than doubles
Recommended
Industrial climbers secure risky slopes after floods in Black Sea city

Industrial climbers secure risky slopes after floods in Black Sea city
Row erupts over auction of supposed Atatürk memorabilia

Row erupts over auction of supposed Atatürk memorabilia
Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal
Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting

Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting
Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year
Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism

Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism
WORLD German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

Large numbers of police descended on an apartment building in the German city of Munich Wednesday after a fire broke out inside, followed by loud explosions.
ECONOMY General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

Greece ground to a halt on Wednesday in a 24-hour general strike against plans by the conservative government to introduce a 13-hour workday.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿