Top security board urges global action on Gaza

ANKARA

The Turkish National Security Council (MGK) on Tuesday urged the global community to take urgent action on Gaza and turn the will expressed within the U.N. into concrete steps against Israel's ongoing attacks.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to every positive step towards establishing a just and lasting peace in Gaza, the council said in a statement after its meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Holding them to account is the shared responsibility of humanity," said the council, pointing to Israel's policies and the way they have caused a humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

The council also stressed support for a two-state solution on the Cyprus issue, based on the sovereign equality and equal international status of the island’s Turkish Cypriots.

The statement also vowed that any form of terrorism and expansionism through terrorism would not be tolerated in Türkiye’s region.