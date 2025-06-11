Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

ISTANBUL
Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

A Turkish citizen detained by Israeli forces aboard a Gaza-bound aid vessel is expected to be released and leave Israel on Thursday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The sources said Wednesday that officials from the Turkish Embassy in Tel Aviv remain in contact with Şuayb Ordu and his lawyers.

It also noted that the case of Yasemin Acar, a German citizen, is being closely followed and that the families of both Acar and Ordu are being kept updated about the process.

The aid ship Madleen was seized by Israeli naval forces early Monday while sailing in international waters and redirected to the port of Ashdod.

Part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the aid ship had a 12-strong crew on board, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Other activists aboard the Madleen included Acar and Ordu, as well as Baptiste Andre, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi and Reva Viard from France, Thiago Avila from Brazil, Sergio Toribio from Spain, Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands, and Omar Faiad, a journalist with Al Jazeera Mubasher, also from France.

As Israel has continued to close all Gaza’s border crossings to humanitarian aid since early March, aid agencies have warned of the risk of famine among Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russias military economy showing signs of fatigue

Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue

    Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue

  2. Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

    Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

  3. Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

    Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

  4. Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

    Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

  5. Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action

Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action
No legitimacy for Israels attack on Iran: AKP spokesman

'No legitimacy for Israel's attack' on Iran: AKP spokesman
Nearly 80,000 students benefit libraries by Türk Telekom, Turkish Red Crescent

Nearly 80,000 students benefit libraries by Türk Telekom, Turkish Red Crescent
Ministry moves to remove illegal structures at Sapanca Lake shore

Ministry moves to remove illegal structures at Sapanca Lake shore
Few yet resolute, graduates of top high school choose Türkiye

Few yet resolute, graduates of top high school choose Türkiye
Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms

Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold 11-day military exercise in Nakhchivan

Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold 11-day military exercise in Nakhchivan
WORLD UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging nations to take "all measures necessary" to place pressure on Israel.
ECONOMY Russias military economy showing signs of fatigue

Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue

After three years of doom-defying growth, Russia's heavily militarized economy is slowing, facing a widening budget deficit and weak oil prices, all under the threat of more Western sanctions.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿