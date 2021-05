Turkish national football team vaccinated

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Some players of the Turkish national football team were vaccinated for the novel coronavirus on May 22.

A total of 11 players, including Altay Bayındır, Rıdvan Yılmaz and Umut Meras, received their second doses of Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine at Serik State Hospital in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

Leicester City winger Cengiz Ünder received the vaccine at the same hospital two days ago.