Turkish musician İlhan Şeşen passes away

ISTANBUL

İlhan Şeşen, one of the legendary figures of Turkish music, passed away on May 26. The 76-year-old artist had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

His family announced the news on social media with the following message:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of my beloved husband, our dear father and grandfather, İlhan Şeşen. Our condolences to all who loved him."

The Culture and Tourism Ministry also released a message, saying, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of İlhan Şeşen, a distinguished figure in Turkish music and a masterful artist. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and the entire arts community, and wish God's mercy upon this great artist, who touched hearts with his art and left a lasting impression with his works.”

Şeşen made significant contributions to Turkish music not only with his distinctive voice but also as a composer. Known for unforgettable songs such as “Sarılınca Sana,” “Ellerimde Çiçekler” and “Neler Oluyor Biz,” he made a devoted fan base in the country.

Born on June 18, 1948 in the western province of Manisa, Şeşen graduated from law school and worked as an independent lawyer for 10 years.

In 1983, he left the legal profession and founded the music group Grup Gündoğarken together with his nephews Gökhan Şeşen and Burhan Şeşen. The band gained widespread acclaim and left a lasting mark on the country's cultural landscape.

Şeşen also appeared in various TV series between 2003 and 2012.