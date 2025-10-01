Turkish minority school council in Western Thrace protests entry denial

Turkish minority school council in Western Thrace protests entry denial

XANTHI
Turkish minority school council in Western Thrace protests entry denial

A school council representing the Turkish minority in the city of Iskece (Xanthi) in Greece's Western Thrace region protested Tuesday against the school's decision to deny its members entry.

The council of the Xanthi Turk Minority Middle and High School in Western Thrace released a statement which noted that their office had been emptied during renovation work over the summer.

"Now, as the official administrators of the school, we are being denied entry. School administrators are not being allowed into the school they are responsible for," it said.

The statement said the action was carried out on the instructions of the Education Ministry, describing it as "an overtly oppressive, undemocratic, and unlawful intervention."

It underlined that school councils are the legal administrators of minority schools in Western Thrace.

"Councils, which are obliged by law to fulfill their duties and responsibilities, are being sidelined through artificially created obstacles. Their institutional identity is being targeted. We cannot accept this," it added.

The council also questioned whether a similar practice is being applied at Greek Orthodox minority schools in Istanbul, which hold the same legal status under the Treaty of Lausanne.

"We are aware of the mentality that wants to distance students from their school. No matter the circumstances, we will continue to stand by our school and our children," it added.

Calling on all relevant authorities, the statement said: "Decisions on minority schools — whose status is defined by the Treaty of Lausanne — must respect their unique character and spirit, and must be in line with legal and democratic principles. We expect the voice of the Xanthi Minority Middle and High School Council to be heard."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

    Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

  2. Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

    Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

  3. Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

  4. US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

    US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

  5. Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'

    Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'
Recommended
Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats
US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise
Denmark PM urges very strong answer to Russias hybrid war

Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'
US judge rules Trump admin arrests of pro-Palestinian students illegal

US judge rules Trump admin arrests of pro-Palestinian students illegal
Israel ups Gaza assault as Hamas under pressure to accept peace plan

Israel ups Gaza assault as Hamas under pressure to accept peace plan
Germanys Oktoberfest closed by bomb threat

Germany's Oktoberfest closed by bomb threat
German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house
WORLD Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

A flotilla carrying aid to Gaza said Israeli forces were on Wednesday intercepting its latest bid to break an Israeli blockade of the war-battered Palestinian territory.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation edged up in September buoyed by energy costs, official data showed Wednesday, reinforcing expectations the European Central Bank will not make further interest rate cuts this year.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿