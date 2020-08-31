Turkish military runs over 500,000 virus tests

  • August 31 2020 14:53:00

Turkish military runs over 500,000 virus tests

ANKARA
Turkish military runs over 500,000 virus tests

The Turkish military has conducted more than 500,000 tests for COVID-19 on personnel to date, the defense minister has said.

“We are paying the utmost attention to prevent personnel in regions where military operations are taking place, on navy vessels, in air force fleet and Libya from the coronavirus,” Hulusi Akar told state-run Anadolu Agency in an interview.

The military ran 176,000 tests on conscripts in June and on another 43,000 in August of whom 1,350 were diagnosed with COVID-19, Akar said.

“Those who tested positive for the coronavirus were not allowed to serve their [mandatory] military service,” he added.

He noted that the military has taken necessary precautions to avoid a possible second wave of the outbreak.

Akar reminded that the Defense Ministry established the Center for Countering the Coronavirus (KOMMER) on March 12 shortly after Turkey confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the country.

Doctors, pharmacists and chemists working under the roof of the KOMMER have been deciding on the measures to be taken in the military, according to the minister.

“All those measures decided at the KOMMER are strictly followed and implemented in the military,” he said.

As part of KOMMER’s efforts to curb the spread of the outbreak, military facilities and the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK) have produced some 80-85 million protective face masks, Akar noted.

“The military’s chemical plants also produce disinfectants, drugs and the machines, which produce face masks,” the minister said, adding that Turkey has delivered medical aid to 150 countries with military planes and aircraft belonging to the Turkish Airlines.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams France's statement on East Med

    Turkey slams France's statement on East Med

  2. Autumn will prove challenging in fight against virus: Expert

    Autumn will prove challenging in fight against virus: Expert

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

  5. Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

    Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises
Recommended
Hrant Dink’s murderer completes his time in prison, but not to be released yet

Hrant Dink’s murderer completes his time in prison, but not to be released yet
Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island
Fishermen in Turkey cast lines as seasonal fishing ban lifts

Fishermen in Turkey cast lines as seasonal fishing ban lifts
Turkey to launch pilot scheme for e-hearing

Turkey to launch pilot scheme for e-hearing

Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers
Turkey, Russia to hold talks on Libya, Syria

Turkey, Russia to hold talks on Libya, Syria
WORLD Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

Officials in Portland, Oregon, said on Aug. 30 they were braced for an escalation of protest-related violence that has convulsed the city for three months, citing social media posts vowing revenge for a fatal shooting amid weekend street clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-demonstrators.
ECONOMY Exports stand at $15 bln in July

Exports stand at $15 bln in July

Turkey's exports this July dropped by 5.8 percent to $15 billion, while imports fell 7.9 percent to $17.7 billion on an annual basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed on Aug. 31.
SPORTS Turkeys Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.