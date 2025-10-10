Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

ANTALYA

Türkiye's military will take part in any mission to maintain peace in Gaza after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, defense ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Türkiye, which has been closely involved in the negotiations, had sent a team to the talks in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh.

"Our Turkish Armed Forces, with their experience in establishing and maintaining peace, are ready for any task entrusted to them," Defense Ministry spokesman Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk said in response to a question if the army would join a task force in Gaza.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said said Türkiye would participate in a "task force" to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire deal, without elaborating further.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said late Thursday that "a team consisting of the United States, Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar will play a facilitating role in following up on these agreed-upon points, and will discuss the issues with both sides."

Fidan said these countries were also mediators and would oversee the implementation of the relevant articles of the agreement.