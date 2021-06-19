Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need 'special attention': Russia

  • June 19 2021 09:32:00

Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need 'special attention': Russia

MOSCOW- Anadolu Agency
Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need special attention: Russia

The deployment of NATO military facilities near Russia’s borders is a reason for “special attention,” a Kremlin spokesman said on June 18. 

"The deployment of military facilities of NATO countries near the borders of Russia is a reason for special attention and necessary steps to ensure security," Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on reports that Turkey may establish military bases in Azerbaijan.

Earlier on Friday, when asked about the possibility of Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he "does not comment on rumors."

Russia is resuming full-scale air traffic with Turkey next Tuesday, permitting the large tourist trade of Russians taking holidays in Turkey to restart, the country announced.

The decision was made following a visit of Russian experts to Turkey to assess safety measures, Vice Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a government meeting in Moscow on Friday.

Russia suspended air traffic with Turkey on April 15 and currently, there are only two flights per week between Moscow and Istanbul, operated by Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines.

Turkey is the most popular holiday direction among Russian tourists. In 2019 over 7 million Russian tourists visited Turkey, more than any other country.

In 2020, even with the pandemic, more than 2.7 million Russian tourists chose Turkey as their holiday destination.

Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Turkey worlds largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges against vaccine nationalism

    Turkey urges against vaccine nationalism

  2. Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need 'special attention': Russia

    Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need 'special attention': Russia

  3. Turkey confirms warmest May in over half a century

    Turkey confirms warmest May in over half a century

  4. Russia resuming full-scale air traffic with Turkey next week

    Russia resuming full-scale air traffic with Turkey next week

  5. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time
Recommended
Turkey to play lead role in security of Kabul airport: White House

Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House
Turkey condemns Greek courts sentencing of elected Muslim official

Turkey condemns Greek court's sentencing of elected Muslim official

Top Turkish, European diplomats meet ahead of key EU summit

Top Turkish, European diplomats meet ahead of key EU summit
Turkey kicks off Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Turkey kicks off Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Turkey should not be left alone on refugee issue: UNHCR representative

Turkey should not be left alone on refugee issue: UNHCR representative
‘Turkey aims to strengthen diplomatic influence via Antalya Diplomacy Forum’

‘Turkey aims to strengthen diplomatic influence via Antalya Diplomacy Forum’
WORLD UN calls for member states to ’prevent the flow of arms’ into Myanmar

UN calls for member states to ’prevent the flow of arms’ into Myanmar

The U.N. General Assembly on June 18 took the rare step of calling on member states to "prevent the flow of arms" into Myanmar, part of a non-binding resolution condemning the military coup in the violence-wracked country.
ECONOMY Turkey worlds largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey is the world's number one producer of hazelnuts, cherries, figs, apricots, quinces, and poppies, according to official Agriculture and Forestry Ministry data.
SPORTS Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey on June 16 suffered a 2-0 loss to Wales in the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A game two, risking their last 16 chances.