Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan would need 'special attention': Russia

MOSCOW- Anadolu Agency

The deployment of NATO military facilities near Russia’s borders is a reason for “special attention,” a Kremlin spokesman said on June 18.

"The deployment of military facilities of NATO countries near the borders of Russia is a reason for special attention and necessary steps to ensure security," Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on reports that Turkey may establish military bases in Azerbaijan.

Earlier on Friday, when asked about the possibility of Turkish military bases in Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he "does not comment on rumors."

