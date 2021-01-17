Turkish messaging app booms in Bangladesh

DHAKA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish communication and messaging app, BiP jumped to the top of the users' list in Bangladesh in the wake of concerns about privacy protection on WhatsApp.

BiP currently holds the top position in Bangladesh among the top messaging apps for Android, according to one of the world's leading app store optimization and mobile app intelligence platforms, MobileAction.

It placed WhatsApp second in Bangladesh, while imo, Facebook Messenger and Telegram Messenger are trailing.

Smartphone users in the south Asian delta state are downloading BiP in great numbers and talking about it on social media.



Dhaka-based journalist Aoulad Hossain applauded the app and told Anadolu Agency: "I think using the BiP app is safer than WhatsApp as the authority of the app has assured that they will keep all the information of the users secured."

He said changes to WhatsApp's privacy policy pushed him to switch.

"As WhatsApp has changed its policy to share part of users' information with Facebook, I'm concerned about my privacy and decided to convert to BiP," he said.

The surge in downloads of the Turkish app has gained worldwide momentum after WhatsApp, boasting more than 2 billion users, recently introduced controversial changes to its privacy policy that allows it to share more data with parent company Facebook.

Operators of GSM in Turkey - Turkcell, Türk Telekom and Vodafone - joined hands for local messaging app BiP and have since experienced a massive global response.

Massive response in Bangladesh

The response to BiP in Bangladesh appears to be among the top in the world, especially since youngsters in the Muslim-majority country started to download the app and call it "their app."

"I like Turkey. I love Turkish mega serials Diriliş Ertuğrul, Kuruluş Osman and Uyanış: Büyük Selçuklu," Oliur Rahman, an intermediate student in the capital Dhaka told Anadolu Agency.

"I've downloaded the Turkish app as my app and I'll use it randomly from now on."

Praising Turkey's initiative, an IT employee at a private firm in Dhaka said BiP needs to add more features like status and theme options.

"You have to know why people use WhatsApp and must introduce all those features and add some more to attract users," said Rakibul Islam.

At present, nearly 110 million people in Bangladesh use mobile and one-quarter use smartphones and enjoy the internet along with different messaging apps, according to data from Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission and media reports.

"If the current trend of downloading BiP continues in Bangladesh, within a few weeks, users of the app will be in the millions," said Islam.