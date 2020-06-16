Turkish medical aid arrives in Sudan amid COVID-19

  • June 16 2020 09:33:32

Turkish medical aid arrives in Sudan amid COVID-19

KHARTOUM- Anadolu Agency
Turkish medical aid arrives in Sudan amid COVID-19

A Turkish cargo plane carrying medical supplies to help Sudan combat the spread of the novel coronavirus landed at Khartoum International Airport on June 15. 

Some 140 packages of medical supplies, including protective masks, safety goggles and gloves, arrived in the country, said Serdar Yilmaz, head of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Sudan delegation.

Yilmaz said the aid will be delivered to the Sudanese Red Crescent to distribute among various centers that are fighting against the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Turkish Red Crescent and Turkish people have always been with the Sudanese people. I would like to thank the Turkish people for their support to Sudanese brothers,” said the directorate of the Turkish Red Crescent's Khartoum branch

Another 213 cases were confirmed in Sudan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,220, while 468 people have died.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

    Expert cautions over virus measures in pools, sea

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,825 as recoveries exceed 152,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,825 as recoveries exceed 152,000

  3. Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister

    Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister

  4. Masks mandatory in five more provinces

    Masks mandatory in five more provinces

  5. Main opposition CHP criticizes health minister over ‘wrong optimism’

    Main opposition CHP criticizes health minister over ‘wrong optimism’
Recommended
Top Turkish, German diplomats discuss tourism over phone

Top Turkish, German diplomats discuss tourism over phone
Turkey, Italy conduct joint drill in Mediterranean

Turkey, Italy conduct joint drill in Mediterranean
Italian FM to visit Ankara

Italian FM to visit Ankara
Guarantors aim to hold Astana summit as soon as possible: Turkish FM

Guarantors aim to hold Astana summit as soon as possible: Turkish FM
Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister

Turkish military gamechanger in Libya: Minister
Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy

Turkey’s significance to further rise in post-pandemic era: German envoy
WORLD Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

Seoul: North Korea blew up liaison office as tensions rise

South Korea says that North Korea has exploded an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border. Seoul's Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong happened at 2:49 p.m. on June 16.
ECONOMY EU: Air passengers halved in March amid virus

EU: Air passengers 'halved' in March amid virus

The number of air passengers “at least halved” in March, when the novel coronavirus peaked, the 27-member-bloc's statistical office said on June 16.
SPORTS Goodell encourages NFL clubs to sign Colin Kaepernick

Goodell encourages NFL clubs to sign Colin Kaepernick

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he would welcome exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick back into the league in any capacity, including as a player.