Turkish medical aid arrives in Sudan amid COVID-19

KHARTOUM- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish cargo plane carrying medical supplies to help Sudan combat the spread of the novel coronavirus landed at Khartoum International Airport on June 15.

Some 140 packages of medical supplies, including protective masks, safety goggles and gloves, arrived in the country, said Serdar Yilmaz, head of the Turkish Red Crescent’s Sudan delegation.

Yilmaz said the aid will be delivered to the Sudanese Red Crescent to distribute among various centers that are fighting against the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The Turkish Red Crescent and Turkish people have always been with the Sudanese people. I would like to thank the Turkish people for their support to Sudanese brothers,” said the directorate of the Turkish Red Crescent's Khartoum branch

Another 213 cases were confirmed in Sudan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 7,220, while 468 people have died.