Turkish media watchdog readies AI system to monitor over 800 channels

ANKARA

Türkiye’s broadcasting watchdog plans to use artificial intelligence to detect potential violations in real time, with a system capable of monitoring more than 800 channels across six satellites at once and tracking nearly all online media platforms.

Via+ will flag possible violations of Law No. 6112 in audio and video and draft reports for experts to finalize, Supreme Board of Radio and Television (RTÜK) President Mehmet Daniş said. The system can analyze 19,200 hours of speech a day, translate into 12 languages and examine more than 300 million video frames.

Installation is 90 percent complete, with testing, staff training and integration with the board’s monitoring department underway. The project is part of the Presidential 2027 Investment Program and will help the board quickly detect and report violations involving women, children and families, Daniş said.

“Just as we have a steel dome in defense, Via+ will be our steel dome in the media sphere,” he said.

The board is working with broadcasters to raise awareness through prime-time dramas, newscasts and entertainment programs. Daniş said public service announcements alone were insufficient. The proposed approach, known as “value placement,” came up at a meeting with the National Security Council’s General Secretariat.

RTÜK already monitors traditional broadcasts around the clock. Under Law No. 6112, it can impose fines and suspend programs for violations of broadcast standards, which include provisions on national and moral values and the protection of the family.