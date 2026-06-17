Turkish masons association president released in Can Holding investigation

ISTANBUL

Remzi Sanver, president of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Türkiye, has been released after spending nearly eight months in detention as part of the investigation into Can Holding.

The investigation, led by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, has involved a wide-ranging probe into Can Holding, during which Sanver was among those detained. A court ruled for his release as judicial proceedings continue.

Sanver’s detention on Oct. 17, 2025, had led to a management dispute within the association he headed. Since he was unable to actively carry out his duties, discussions emerged over the association’s leadership structure and whether a general assembly could be held within the period stipulated by its regulations.

Following an application by association member Ali Rıza Aral, who sought the appointment of a trustee to resolve what he described as an administrative gap, the Istanbul Civil Court of Peace ordered the temporary appointment of a trustee to the association.

The association later disputed claims that the presidency had become vacant, arguing that the measure was only temporary and that there was no legal basis for such an interpretation. In a statement, the association said Sanver’s civil rights had not been restricted and emphasized that his detention could not legally be considered grounds for the termination of his presidency under Turkish law and the association’s bylaws.