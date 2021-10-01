Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

  • October 01 2021 11:34:08

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

ISTANBUL
Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkey’s Purchase Managers Index (PMI) for September slipped to 52.5, according to data revealed by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) and IHS Markit on Oct. 1.

Turkish factory activity grew in September for a fourth straight month as output and new orders continued to pick up and companies hired more staff, a survey showed.

Growth in activity was slightly slower than the previous month with the PMI for manufacturing in Turkey falling to 52.5 in September from 54.1 in August, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit showed.

A reading above 50 marks growth in activity.

Sustained growth in output and orders signified that business conditions strengthened for another month, the panel said. Firms signaled the first accumulation in backlogs of work in 14 months, despite increased capacity.

Efforts to expand capacity led firms to increase their staffing levels at a solid pace while manufacturers also raised their purchasing activity in line with higher output requirements, it also said.

The panel showed some signs that supply-chain delays moderated, input costs, however, continued to rise sharply pushing output prices up further.

“Turkish manufacturers were able to build on the recent rebounds in output and new orders... rising new orders has begun to put pressure on operating capacity despite the fact that firms continued to take on extra staff,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at IHS Markit.

“There were some signs that supply-chain disruption is not as pronounced as earlier in the year, but firms still had to face longer lead times and sharp price rises when attempting to secure inputs. As part of efforts to guard against these problems, stocks of purchases were raised to the greatest extent since the end of 2017.”

Economy,

ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  2. Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss warplanes, submarine cooperation

  3. COVID will be manageable, says BioNTech co-founder

    COVID will be manageable, says BioNTech co-founder

  4. Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

    Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

  5. Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia

    Ukraine seeks Turkey’s help for release of prisoners from Russia
Recommended
Turkeys Balkan Textile Fair kicks off in Serbia

Turkey's Balkan Textile Fair kicks off in Serbia
Local banks report 48.5 bln liras of net profit in January-August

Local banks report 48.5 bln liras of net profit in January-August
Turkeys energy import bill up 104% in August 2021

Turkey's energy import bill up 104% in August 2021
Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime
Turkeys foreign trade gap narrows 32% in August

Turkey's foreign trade gap narrows 32% in August
Turkeys economic confidence refreshes record in September

Turkey's economic confidence refreshes record in September

WORLD Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia will begin to reopen its borders next month, the country’s prime minister said on Oct. 1, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling overseas without permission.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkey’s Purchase Managers Index (PMI) for September slipped to 52.5, according to data revealed by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) and IHS Markit on Oct. 1.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 