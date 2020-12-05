Turkish man on mission to leave behind greener planet

  • December 05 2020 07:00:00

Turkish man on mission to leave behind greener planet

MUĞLA
Turkish man on mission to leave behind greener planet

A retired Turkish officer is on a mission to leave behind a greener planet to honor the memory of his late wife.

Ali Arseven, who retired from the Turkish Armed Forces in 1993, moved to Turkey's Aegean Mugla province where he has grown thousands of trees.

He underwent a brain surgery 10 years ago and says the recovery phase was particularly difficult.

After having a historical windmill restored in the neighborhood, he spends most of his time in nature on the advice of doctors.

"I purchased one of the historical windmills of Datca. I settled here after having had it restored. I started to grow saplings in its garden. In the first five years, I grew a large forest with around 5,000 pistachio trees.

"I have grown 8,000 saplings so far. I have grown these saplings to honor my late wife’s memory, who raised my children in the best way. My goal is to grow more than 500 saplings every year."

He said it takes seven to eight years for a sapling to grow into a tree.

"Now my aim is to grow over 500 gumwood trees. If God gives me life these trees will take 10 years to grow. If I don’t live enough, my children will carry forward my legacy."

Arseven is also a volunteer of the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion, for Reforestation and the Protection of Natural Habitats (TEMA).

He says he feels contented when he visits the forests he has managed to grow with such dedication.

He also gives away the saplings to domestic and foreign tourists who visit him.

Arseven’s son-in-law, Ercan Aydemir said: "His efforts are a great service for the country. When my children were born, I donated a thousand saplings each time. Our goal as a family is to make our country much more greener."

Environment, muğla,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Local girl and her goat’s heartwarming friendship

    Local girl and her goat’s heartwarming friendship

  2. Turkey may consider tougher lockdowns, says expert

    Turkey may consider tougher lockdowns, says expert

  3. NATO talks on east Med called off due to Greece’s absence

    NATO talks on east Med called off due to Greece’s absence

  4. President Erdoğan says he will get COVID-19 vaccine

    President Erdoğan says he will get COVID-19 vaccine

  5. Submerged village revealed after drop in rainfall

    Submerged village revealed after drop in rainfall
Recommended
Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality starts campaign on careful use of water

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality starts campaign on careful use of water
First export train heads from Turkey to China

First export train heads from Turkey to China
Turkey completes 81-km wall along Iranian border

Turkey completes 81-km wall along Iranian border
Fog covers Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul

Fog covers Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul
President Erdoğan says he will get COVID-19 vaccine

President Erdoğan says he will get COVID-19 vaccine
Turkey may consider tougher lockdowns, says expert

Turkey may consider tougher lockdowns, says expert
WORLD Former US Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Former US Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they were willing to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on television in order to ease any public skepticism over the safety of new vaccines.
ECONOMY Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

Turkish officials, businesspeople meet on reform agenda

Working on an ambitious slate of economic and legal reforms, top Turkish officials on Dec. 4 met with key business leaders. 
SPORTS Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Turkish midfielder in Champions League Team of Week

Medipol Başakşehir's Turkish midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci has been selected for the UEFA Champions League Team of the Week on Dec. 3 for his hat-trick against RB Leipzig Wednesday night.