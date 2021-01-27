Turkish man fined $14,000 for cockfighting

ŞANLIURFA

A man was fined 105,400 Turkish liras ($14,300) for organizing cockfighting in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province.

Police raided an address in the Fırat neighborhood and found 17 roosters bred for fighting, and tools for sharpening their beaks and claws.

The organizer identified by his initials U.T., was fined separately for each rooster.

As many as 71 men present at the premises were also penalized for violating coronavirus restrictions.

Cockfights, in which two roosters specifically bred for aggression are encouraged to fight, are prohibited by law in Turkey.