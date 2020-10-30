Turkish-made engine to power country's UAVs

  • October 30 2020 08:55:49

Turkish-made engine to power country's UAVs

ISTANBUL
Turkish-made engine to power countrys UAVs

An engine designed and produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) engine manufacturing subsidiary will be used to power Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Bayraktar's Akıncı and TB3 drones. 

The new engine, produced by TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI), has the highest performance figures in its class globally, Selçuk Bayraktar, Bayraktar’s chief technology officer, said Thursday.

Sharing a video that included the test phase of the engine from the last month, he noted that it is not a prototype but a mass-production engine.

Canada announced earlier this month that it has suspended arms export permits to Turkey over allegations that it is using Canadian technology in the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh.

Following Canada's move, Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency announced that Turkey's defense industry is proceeding on its way, regardless of embargo decisions.

"Our Common Aperture Targeting System cameras, which will be equipped on our armed UAVs, are going into mass production thanks to those who contributed," it said.

A Canadian engine producer has also stated this week that it has suspended selling aircraft engines to Turkey.

Several Turkish firms are active in the defense field through their cutting-edge military products such as armed UAVs, remote control guns, missiles, and air defense systems.

Especially Baykar and state-run TAI manufacture world-class aerial vehicles with local sources.

Turkey has conducted several successful operations in Syria with unmanned military vehicles.

Five Turkish firms - Aselsan, TAI, STM, Roketsan and BMC - are among the top 100 defense companies globally.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

    Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region

  2. Ex-premier Mesut Yılmaz passes away at age 73

    Ex-premier Mesut Yılmaz passes away at age 73

  3. Putin favors Turkey's participation in OSCE Minsk Group

    Putin favors Turkey's participation in OSCE Minsk Group

  4. Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

    Minister urges to take precautions as virus growth rate doubles in Istanbul

  5. Turkish-made engine to power country's UAVs

    Turkish-made engine to power country's UAVs
Recommended
COVID-19 vaccine to be given to young and healthy people first

COVID-19 vaccine to be given to young and healthy people first
Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkeys Aegean region

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolts Turkey's Aegean region
Turkey calls to dedicate 2021 to health staff

Turkey calls to dedicate 2021 to health staff

İYİ Party launches disciplinary procedure against MP Özdağ over FETÖ claims

İYİ Party launches disciplinary procedure against MP Özdağ over FETÖ claims
Chronic diseases less common among vegans: Expert

Chronic diseases less common among vegans: Expert
Ex-premier Mesut Yılmaz passes away at age 73

Ex-premier Mesut Yılmaz passes away at age 73

WORLD Sample stowed from asteroid

Sample stowed from asteroid

NASA said on Oct. 29 its robotic spacecraft Osiris-Rex was able to stow a rock and dust sample scooped up from the asteroid Bennu, after a flap that had wedged open put the mission at risk.
ECONOMY Turkey welcomes 9.5 mln foreign visitors in 9 months

Turkey welcomes 9.5 mln foreign visitors in 9 months

Turkey welcomed some 9.46 million foreign visitors during the first nine months of 2020, the country’s Culture and Tourism Ministry announced on Oct. 30. 
SPORTS Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

Unbeaten Fenerbahçe seeks victory at Antalyaspor

Fenerbahçe, buoyed by an administrative move mid-week, will play Antalyaspor on Nov. 2 in Week 7 of the Turkish Süper Lig.